Former State Party Chair To Discuss Gerrymandering In Brighton

March 11, 2017

Gerrymandering in Michigan will be the topic of the next meeting of the Livingston County Democratic Party’s executive committee.



Gerrymandering is the process of drawing legislative district lines to favor one political party so that it maintains political power. Redistricting is set to next occur in Michigan after the 2020 census results. Democratic Attorney Mark Brewer, former chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, is planning to sue state officials over gerrymandering. His plans follow a federal court ruling in Wisconsin that ordered the state to redraw its maps after a challenge based on the “efficiency gap”, which measures wasted votes for candidates.



While that lawsuit is being prepared, the grassroots group Count MI Vote was formed in late 2016 to educate the public about the effects of partisan gerrymandering in Michigan. Count MI Vote is part of the non-partisan ballot question committee Voters Not Politicians, which is seeking to amend the Michigan Constitution in 2018 to create an independent Citizens’ Redistricting Commission. Rebecca Lenk, chair of the education committee of Count MI Vote, will also speak at the meeting about gerrymandering in general. She’ll further explain how people can participate in the petition drive needed to put the issue on the 2018 ballot.



The meeting is set for Thursday, March 23rd at 7pm in the Re-Max Platinum Auditorium. Further information is provided in the attached press release. (JM)