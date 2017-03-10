Fowlerville Community Garage Sale To Honor Student's Memory And Aid Scholarship Fund

March 10, 2017

A community garage sale at Fowlerville Junior High School later is month aims to honor a young boy while also raising funds for a scholarship in his memory.



Maison Wilkinson was an 8-year old boy who was accidentally run over and killed by a garbage truck while playing soccer outside his house back in 2006. Following the incident, his parents, Andrew Wilkinson and Maylene Turnbo started a scholarship in his name for senior soccer players at Fowlerville High School. After a few years, funds began to run low and the junior high’s Friends of Rachel organization came up with the idea to have an oversized garage sale to raise money for it. In the years following it has evolved to also include a baked goods sale and raffle for items donated by local businesses and more.



Friends of Rachel coordinator Amy Jarvis said she and Maison’s family are humbled by the support they continue to receive from the community. She told WHMI that each year they are absolutely amazed and blessed by the outreach of the community from people who shop, donate, and volunteer their time. She said it is emotionally and physically draining, but the joy that Maison’s parents get out of giving back to the community and keeping their son’s spirit alive is well worth it. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, March 18th, from 9am to 3pm at the junior high school. Jarvis said they accept anything and everything that someone would sell at a garage sale at their own home.



All unpurchased items will be donated to charity. Baked goods can be dropped off and purchased during the event by donation. Businesses can donate items to be raffled away along with a 50/50 drawing at the drawing at the close of the sale. Volunteers are being sought for various roles starting with setup on the day before and going through cleanup the next day. Jarvis said this is a great opportunity for students needing hours for school or church, anyone needing time for the court system, or for individuals who just want to take part in something important to the community.



More information can be obtained by contacting Jarvis through her school phone number (517) 223-6225, or by emailing her at jarvisa@fowlervilleschools.org. (MK)