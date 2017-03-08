Brighton Library Board Seeks To Fill Vacant Trustee Spot

The Brighton District Library has an open Board of Trustees position.



The board is extending an open invitation to residents within the Brighton District Library boundaries to consider the open position of trustee. The board meets on the third Tuesday of every month beginning at 7:30pm. Officials say an appointment will take place within the next few weeks and they invite residents to participate.



Those interested should send a resume or letter of intent describing their interest in the board and the community. The deadline for candidates to submit information is Friday, March 17th. Information should be sent Attn: Kathryn Poppy, Brighton District Library, 100 Library Drive, Brighton, MI 48116.



Further details can be found on the Brighton District Library website. The link is provided. (JM)