Putnam Twp. Supervisor Addresses Rover Pipeline Concerns

March 8, 2017

A group of community members met in Pinckney last night to ask questions and discuss concerns regarding the ET Rover Pipeline.



The meeting, held at the Pinckney Community Public Library, was led by “ET Go Home”- a grassroots organization combating the natural gas pipeline that is scheduled to run through Livingston County. The large group in attendance was comprised of local residents all with a variety of interests that included learning more about the project and voicing concerns. ET Go Home Media Team Coordinator Cady Johnson says the group is continuing to inform residents and fight the project every step of the way. Johnson says more meetings are planned in the coming weeks and the group will continue to raise money to promote awareness and potentially fund legal support.



Putnam Township residents Kayti and Troy Garrett attended Tuesday's meeting and say the pipeline will cross their property diagonally. The couple bought the property aware of its easement and offered less than the asking price because they knew the easement affects the property’s value. However they tell WHMI what they didn’t expect was to see an increase in their tax assessment, especially to the tune of $53,000. The Garrett's say the intrusiveness of the easement will lower their property's value by 30% or more and are unclear why their assessment would be increased. They plan to appeal the assessment next week.



Putnam Township Supervisor Dennis Brennan also attended the meeting and fielded questions about the pipeline’s effect on property values, well-monitoring, regulations, citizens’ rights and tax assessments. However he feels most of the group’s efforts are “too little, too late" and says more people should’ve been fighting against the project two years ago, when it was still in its beginning phases.



Brennan says his wife asked him hypothetically how he’d feel if the pipeline were to run through their own property and Brennan says he would’ve fought it “up to a point”. But he says once the pipeline’s construction became guaranteed, he would “live with it”. Brennan says he understands residents’ worries, but that he’s not as concerned over safety issues because he believes pipeline accidents are rare.



Brennan tells WHMI he dislikes the “gloom and doom” talk surrounding the subject as he feels it is instilling unnecessary fear amongst the community. He says there may still be some positives to come from the situation, noting tax and economic benefits. (DK)