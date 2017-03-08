Past & Present Brighton Women Named To Honor Roll

March 8, 2017

The 2017 honorees for the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor have been announced.



Among those being recognized during Women’s History Month is Gloria Klepser Downing, Director of Enrichment Programming for Brighton Area Schools from 1985-1996 and a founder of the Michigan Association for Gifted Education; Priscilla Luce Durante, a 1941 Brighton High School graduate who served in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II as a Pharmacist’s Mate Third Class; Lucy Newman Lyon, a 1934 Brighton High School grad who served in the U.S. Navy Air Corps during World War II as an Aviation Machinist’s Mate First Class; Claudia Ann Roblee, co-owner of ArtVentures since 1987, she has been active in Brighton City government including on city council and the Downtown Development Authority board and Pat Schuch, the first female superintendent of the GM Lordstown Assembly Plant, she is also an author and longtime foster parent. Also being recognized is Athletic Championship Honoree Abby Krzywiecki, named 2016 Miss Softball.



The Roll of Honor has been recognizing women from the Brighton Area since 2003 as a part of their efforts to bring awareness to women’s contributions to society. The honorees will be celebrated March 25th at the Brighton District Library. (JK)