Power Outages Result From High Winds Downing Trees & Power Lines

March 8, 2017

UPDATE 2:30pm -



Howell Fire Chief Andy Pless tells WHMI Highlander Way from north of Highlander Way Middle School to M-59 will likely be shut down for most of the afternoon. Grand River is also shut down at Fleming.



In Brighton, Fire Chief Mike O’Brian had responded to 39 calls as of early afternoon. He says most calls involved downed trees and powers lines, in addition to a house fire and smoke in a building.





Due to the power outage and the closure of Highlander Way, the Howell Public Schools district released Highlander Way Middle School, Howell High School and Freshman Campus students early.



The Livingston County Judicial Center closed early due to the outage and will reopen Thursday.



Washtenaw Community College Brighton Extension Center Only is closed for the remainder of the day due to a power outage.



Howell Carnegie District Library is closed.



With a High Wind Warning in effect until 7pm across Southeast Michigan, several dozen downed trees and power lines have emergency responders working nonstop.



DTE Energy says several thousand of their Livingston County customers have lost power after gusts began picking up just before 9am. Calls began pouring in to local fire departments not only about the downed lines, but also several small grass fires that resulted. Two power lines on Highlander Way in Howell tipped over (pictured) and forced the closure of that roadway. There have been no reports of any injuries so far.



The National Weather Service reports there have been widespread southwest wind gusts between 40 and 60mph, which will persist through the afternoon. The gusts will be capable of bringing down trees, large tree limbs and power lines. Driving will also be difficult, especially high profile vehicles. Authorities remind the public to never go near downed power lines.



Stay tuned to WHMI for the latest traffic and weather information throughout the day. (JK)