High Winds Prompt Road Closures & Traffic Issues

March 8, 2017

-Regal Recycling truck blocking the right passenger lane on eastbound Grand River at Lucy Road, near the via dock in Howell.



-Two power poles tipped over on Highlander Way in Howell, closing the roadway from north of Highlander Way Middle School to M-59. Howell Fire Chief Andy Pless tells WHMI Highlander Way will likely be shut down for most of the afternoon.



-Grand River shut down at Fleming.





Officials urge citizens to not go near a downed power line and be aware of the potential for fallen trees, branches, and blowing debris that may cause a potentially dangerous situation. (JM)