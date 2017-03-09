13th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade In Downtown Pinckney This Saturday

March 9, 2017

Downtown Pinckney will be a sea of green this weekend.



The 13th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at noon Saturday from the Pinckney Historical cemetery and travels east down Main Street to the Township Square this Saturday. Leading off the parade this year will be the American Legion Post 419 Color Guard followed by Rolling Thunder. The 2017 Parade Grand Marshal is Dr. Mary B. Killeen, a longtime resident of Marion Township and supporter of Irish culture along with her sisters in the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.



Other events leading up to the parade include the Run for the Gold 5K, a cutest leprechaun contest, Irish dancers on Main Street and the 9th annual paddy wagon bed race. A schedule is available at WHMI.com. (JM)