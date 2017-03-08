Crews Called In From Multiple States To Help Restore Power After High Winds

March 8, 2017

Strong winds have blown trees and limbs into utility lines, knocking out electrical service to thousands of homes and businesses throughout Livingston County and the region.



There are no solid restoration times for DTE Energy customers. Individuals should still contact DTE directly to report any power outages. It’s estimated there are a little over 500,000 customers throughout DTE’s entire service territory without power, including most of southeastern Michigan. Additional crews from other states like Kentucky, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have been called in to help restore power to customers.



DTE Spokesman David Lingholm tells WHMI it was an interesting day due to the winds gusting over 60 mph. He said they’ll have crews out on 16 hour shifts once it’s safe for them to be out in the field and working. He says DTE's top priority is to make sure public safety incidents are taken care of first, as the safety of crews and the public is paramount.



More than 140,000 Consumers Energy customers in Michigan have lost power and more outages are expected. Officials with Consumers Energy say because of the storm’s duration and statewide impact, some customers in the worst impacted areas may not have power restored until Sunday. They say crews are working around the clock in difficult weather conditions and they appreciate the patience of customers but caution that with the rough weather continuing, they expect it to be a multi-day restoration effort.



Officials urge citizens to not go near a downed power line and be aware of the potential for fallen trees, branches, and blowing debris that could cause potentially dangerous situations. (JM)