Local Flight Training School To Partner With College For Summer Courses

March 9, 2017

Information about college aviation classes that will be held in Howell this summer will be available at an open house meeting tonight.



Northwestern Michigan College and Crosswinds Aviation are teaming up in a partnership called the Taking Flight Initiative. Crosswinds Aviation is a flight training school based out of the Livingston County Airport that offers high school aviation courses. The agreement is expected to help meet the demand for flight training within the region and provide a path to the college’s aviation program, which currently enrolls former Crosswinds students.



Crosswinds Aviation Owner Matt Dahline says the Taking Flight Initiative will remove barriers for students interested in becoming a pilot by allowing them to enroll in a college aviation program and take advantage of Federal Aid. The initiative’s first course will be held in May at the Crosswinds Howell campus. Students and parents are invited to the open house to learn more about the program. The event will be held at 6pm at Crosswinds Aviation, which is located at 3808 Grand River Avenue in Howell, just west of the Old Terminal Building near Burkhart Road. (DK)