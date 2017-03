Top Livingston County Area News Get the Latest on 93.5 FM

Local School Closings Reported

March 8, 2017

The following schools and school districts will be closed Thursday, March 9th:



Brighton Area Schools



Fowlerville Community Schools



Howell Public Schools



Cornerstone Christian School



FlexTech High School



Kensington Woods Schools



St. Joseph Catholic Schools



LESA Education Center



Pathway School