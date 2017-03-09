Wind Storm Largest Outage In DTE History; Restoration Estimates Still Not Ready

March 9, 2017

DTE Energy is working to provide restoration estimates for the more than 700,000 customers impacted by Wednesday's wind storm.



The company said this morning that crews are continuing to assess the damage, but is hoping to make restoration estimates available by noon today. The high winds resulted in more than 3,000 downed power lines as gusts exceeded 60 mph. The utility now says it's the largest weather event in their history.



For those residents who may come across a downed power line, they are reminded to call DTE Energy immediately at 1-800-477-4747. Officials say that you have to always assume the wire is energized, whether or not you see any sparks. Be sure to remain 25 feet away from the downed line and not to touch anything or anyone in contact with it.



Meanwhile, Livingston County Emergency Manager Therese Cremonte says they have set up three warming centers for anyone in need of a place to get warm while their power is out. The first is at the Livingston County Red Cross building at 1372 W. Grand River in Howell, which will be open from 12-5pm. On the west side of the county, the Conway Township Hall at 8015 N. Fowlerville Road is open from 2-9pm and then on the east side of the county, the 2/42 Church at 7526 Grand River in Brighton is open until 10pm. Cremonte says anyone needed warming assistance after those hours should contact 2-1-1 for additional help. (JK)