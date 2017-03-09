Fenton Police Say Teen Thwarted Kidnapping Attempt On Younger Sister

Fenton Police are looking for the suspect in an attempted abduction and are hoping a witness will step forward with more information.



Authorities say that at approximately 2:48pm Wednesday they were called to a home in the 400 block of E. Ellen Street regarding a reported home invasion and attempted child abduction. Upon arrival, officers were told that a white male wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt had entered the home, picked up a 4-year-old girl and attempted to leave. A 15-year-old sister reportedly confronted the man, described as being about 30 years old, standing approximately six feet tall with dark hair and a small tattoo under his right eye. He then fled the area in a silver, four-door sedan, possibly a Chevy Impala with a tinted front window. Police say the family reports the man had come to the house twice before; once on February 27th to ask if a particular person lived there and then again on March 1st when he arrived intoxicated and tried to assault the older sister.



Fenton Police are trying to identify the suspect and say they would like to speak with a white male who may have witnessed the abduction attempt as he fished at a nearby park. The witness was seen following or pursuing the suspect vehicle as it drove away. Anyone with information is asked to call Fenton Police at (810) 629-5311. (JK)