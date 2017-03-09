Sanitary Sewer Overflow Reported At City Of Brighton's Wastewater Treatment Plant

A sanitary sewer overflow was reported today in the City of Brighton.



A sanitary sewer overflow was discovered around 7am Thursday at the City of Brighton’s Wastewater Treatment Plant on Hamburg Road. The City says the cause of the overflow was determined to be a blockage in a treatment process discharge line and the blockage was immediately removed. The overflow of untreated sewage was estimated to be between 8,000 - 10,000 gallons. Officials say part of the discharge did reach a wetland area adjacent to the Wastewater Treatment Plant.



The overflow was reported immediately to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and the Livingston County Health Department and the City says no additional action was required. (JM)