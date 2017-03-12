Plans Being Revised For Newberry Mixed-Use Project In Hartland Township

March 12, 2017

Revised plans for a mixed-use development in Hartland Township could be presented soon.



The large Newberry mixed use project at M-59 and Pleasant Valley Road is said to be in the preliminary review phase and has already been before the Planning Commission. The applicant is currently amending plans and working with Michigan Department of Transportation and Livingston County Road Commission. Comments were received from M-DOT and changes are being made to the site plan, thus it’s anticipated they will be coming back to the Planning Commission in the near future. Hartland Township Planning Director Troy Langer told WHMI nothing is scheduled yet but they have been in communication and believes they will be coming in soon with new conceptual plans.



As for the project, there are some single family, apartments and duplexes intermingled with commercial and office spaces – all within walking distance of each other. Apartments are being proposed on both sides of M-59. The developer wants them both on the same side, preferably south. The amount of commercial on the north side is also being amended and reduced.



The plans will go back before both the Planning Commission and the Board of Trustees. (JM)