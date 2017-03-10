Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown Building Improvements

State grant funds have been awarded to the City of Howell for a downtown façade rehabilitation project.



State Representative Hank Vaupel of Handy Township announced Thursday that the City of Howell was awarded $275,703 in Community Development Block Grant funds to rehabilitate the exterior of three buildings in its downtown. The three businesses in line for funding include Uptown Coffee, 1st National Bank and Cobb Hall Insurance. Representative Vaupel said he was happy to see the partnership between state, local and private investors - which makes the historic renovations possible. Vaupel added that the improvements will bring additional investment and increased economic activity to the downtown Howell area.



In addition to the grants being announced, the Howell Downtown Development Authority will contribute $22,000 to the project, while building owners will provide funds totaling $204,750. (JM)