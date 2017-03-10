Crews Work Through Night To Restore Power

March 10, 2017

Slowly but surely, crews with DTE Energy are restoring power to affected homes and businesses across the region, but it may be Sunday or later before everyone is hooked back up.



Last night DTE provided an update on the massive power outage following the high winds that whipped through the region, saying more than 515,000 homes remain without power in the area, down from the peak of 800,000. The utility is aiming for 90 percent power restoration by Sunday. Officials say crews are working 16-hour shifts around the clock to restore power, including this team that was seen working at M-59 and Highlander Way in Howell. Crews from Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, New York and Pennsylvania arrived in Michigan to help with the restoration effort. The weather caused more than 4,000 downed power lines.



DTE is still not providing any statistics for Livingston County and their online outage map is still not completely functional.



However, the following schools have canceled classes for Friday;



Brighton Area Schools

Cornerstone Christian School

FlexTech High School

Fowlerville Community Schools

Howell Public Schools

Kensington Woods Schools

Livingston Educational Service Agency

Pathway School

St. Joseph Catholic School



Meanwhile, anyone who needs a chance to get warm can access the warming centers that have been set up for use on Friday and Saturday in Livingston County;



1. Red Cross in Howell, 9am to 5pm, 1372 West Grand River, Howell

2. 2/42 Church Brighton, 7526 Grand River Ave, Brighton



For overnight sheltering needs, contact 211



For emergencies related to the power outage contact 911