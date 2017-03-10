Memorial Held For Fenton Township Teen, Friend Charged With Open Murder

March 10, 2017

A Fenton teenager accused of killing his friend is being charged as an adult.



16-year-old Abdurrahman (Abdu) Ahmed Akl is charged with Open Murder, Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Firearm, and two counts of Felony Firearms in the shooting death of 18-year-old Brady Alan Morris, pictured. A memorial service for Morris was held this afternoon at Temrowski Family Funeral Home in Fenton.



Police responded to a home on Moffett Drive in Fenton Township last weekend after a 9-1-1 report of a male with a gunshot wound to the head. Upon arrival, police were met by Akl outside of the home and he was taken into custody without incident. At the same time, a semi-automatic pistol was found on the front porch and secured by police.



Authorities say further evidence from the investigation indicates that Akl and Morris, who were friends, were alone on the first floor of the residence when the shooting occurred and other members of Akl’s family and one other guest were on the second and third floors. According to the autopsy report, it appears that Morris was shot from behind at point blank range on the top left side of his head.



Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says “This is obviously a very tragic event that has stunned the community and resulted in the loss of life of a young man”. Leyton added they will do everything they can to see that justice is carried through in the criminal judicial system.



Akl is being charged as an adult and was to be arraigned in 67th District Court. (JM)