Crews Continue Power Restoration Efforts In Livingston County

March 10, 2017

Utilities are still working to reconnect customers who lost power as a result of destructive wind storms Wednesday.



DTE Energy reports power has been restored power to more than 505,000 customers and crews continue to work as fast as possible to restore power to those still affected. DTE says restoration estimates will be provided as crews are assigned to assess and repair damage in different areas. 90% of customers are expected to be back on by Sunday night. DTE cautioned that as crews work to restore the majority, customers may experience interruptions. Officials say crews are working 16-hour shifts around the clock to restore power. Crews from Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, New York and Pennsylvania arrived in Michigan to help with the restoration effort. The weather caused more than 9,000 downed power lines.



Consumers Energy, which provides power to the northern tier of Livingston County, says employees, contractors and mutual assistance crews from six states worked steadily the past three days to restore electric service to over 340,000 customers.



Dozens of warming centers are open across the state and locally as cold temperatures continue through the weekend. Utilities are asking customers to reach out to family, friends and neighbors who may be impacted by the storm to make sure they are safe.



The warming centers that have been set up for use on Friday and Saturday in Livingston County include;



-The Red Cross in Howell, 9am to 5pm, 1372 West Grand River,



- 2/42 Church Brighton, 7526 Grand River Ave, Brighton



Information about warming shelters and other assistance is available by calling 2-1-1.



In the Village of Milford, residents that have branches and brush to dispose of from the storm this week will be able to do so with their trash collection on Tuesday, March 14th. It is specifically for branches and brush, not other yard waste, and the Village advises that whole trees or large limbs may not be picked up. (JM)