Fenton Police Release Sketch Of Suspect In Attempted Child Abduction

March 11, 2017

Fenton Police have released a sketch of the suspect wanted in connection with an attempted abduction.



Fenton Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a home in the 400 block of East Ellen Street regarding a reported home invasion and attempted child abduction. Officers were told that a white male wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt had entered the home, picked up a 4-year-old girl and attempted to leave. A 15-year-old sister reportedly confronted the man who fled the area in a silver, four-door sedan, possibly a Chevy Impala with a tinted front window.



The suspect is described as being about 30-years-old, standing approximately six feet tall with dark hair, a dark thin beard and teardrop tattoos under his right eye.



Lt. Jason Slater told WHMI he’s hoping that with the release of the composite sketch Friday morning that they are able to develop a suspect in the coming days. Police say the family reported that the man had come to the house twice before; once on February 27th to ask if a particular person lived there and then again on March 1st when he arrived intoxicated and tried to assault the older sister. Fenton Police were also looking to speak with a white male who may have witnessed the abduction attempt as he fished at a nearby park. The witness was seen following or pursuing the suspect vehicle as it drove away.



Anyone with information is asked to call Fenton Police at (810) 629-5311. (JM)