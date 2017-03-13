Emergency Response Team To Hold Free Training This Weekend

A local program will offer training this weekend to community members interested in becoming better prepared and response-ready in the event of disaster and emergency situations.



The basic training classes will be held at the Livingston County Emergency Management Department on Tooley Road in Howell Friday through Sunday. The course will be offered by the county’s Community Emergency Response Team, also known as CERT.



CERT is a nation-wide program loosely administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). John Fauver, a member of Livingston County’s CERT program, says in these cases, emergency responders will often have their hands full and it’s important that citizens are able to handle the situation on their own until help can arrive.



Participants will be trained in triage and first aid, establishing disaster and escape plans, family reunification, search and rescue, how the emergency management system works and brief coverage of terrorism response. The session will conclude with mock disaster scenarios so participants can demonstrate what they’ve learned.



The course is free and registration is requested as space is limited. Classes will be held Friday from 6-10pm with check-in starting at 5pm, Saturday from 8am-8pm, and Sunday from 8am-6pm. Those who attend all three days of training will receive a certificate of completion and has the option to join CERT. You can find a link to register below. (DK)