Competency Exam Ordered For Lansing Man Charged In Brighton Bank Robbery

March 10, 2017

A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Lansing man charged in connection to a Brighton area bank robbery.



Brian Dewayne Ali Jr. is facing 14 charges connected to the April 2016 armed robbery of the PNC Bank located on West Grand River in Genoa Township.



The 34-year-old appeared for a hearing in Livingston County Circuit Court last Friday, where the court ordered an evaluation relative to criminal responsibility and a competency exam. A follow-up hearing to check on the status of the case has been scheduled for May 5th.



On April 4th of last year, Ali, who was dressed as a woman, entered the bank brandishing a handgun and what appeared to be a bomb and announced a robbery. He then fled in a blue Ford Mustang with an undisclosed amount of cash. Members of the Michigan State Police 1st District Fugitive team later arrested him in Lansing. Search warrants were conducted at several locations, and evidence – including cash believed to have been taken during the bank robbery – was recovered.



Ali is charged as a habitual offender and faces five counts of armed robbery, four counts of bank robbery and four counts of unlawful imprisonment. (DK)