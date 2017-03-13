Public Hearing Wednesday On Chain Of Lakes Improvement Project

The Chain of Lakes project will be the focus of a public hearing this week in Hamburg Township.



The Washtenaw County Board of Public Works will conduct a public hearing to hear objections to the proposed Chain of Lakes Improvement Project. Lake communities requested the public works division undertake the five year project to control the growth and reproduction of non-native invasive weeds and provide lake management oversight.



It involves Little Portage, Portage, Base Line, Whitewood, Gallagher, Tamarack, Long, Loon, Zukey and Strawberry Lakes in Putnam and Hamburg Townships in Livingston County and Webster and Dexter Townships in Washtenaw County.



The meeting and public hearing will begin at 7pm this Wednesday at the Hamburg Township Hall on Merrill Road. (JM)