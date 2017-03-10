Howell Art Project Seeking Submissions

Artists will have the opportunity to win money and exposure of their work as part of an art competition in downtown Howell.



The Downtown Howell Art Project will return this year and the Main Street Downtown Development Authority is looking for local and national artists to participate. Artists can submit original artwork in a digital format for one of the following categories: two-dimensional (2-D) design and three-dimensional (3-D) design.



The best in show overall winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize and have their artwork on display in downtown Howell throughout the year. A new component of this year’s competition is that the winner will also have a featured exhibit at the Cleary University Secunda Art Museum. Artwork must be submitted by May 12th.



More information about the competition and its rules can be found at the link below. (DK)

