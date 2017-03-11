Four Charities Benefit from Annual Hockey Night

March 11, 2017

It was an afternoon of hockey, and fun on the ice at the Kensington Valley Ice House in Brighton Saturday as the 9th annual Hockey Night raised money for four different charities.



This year 9-year old Aiden Troxtel, one of many beneficiaries of the game dropped the ceremonial puck for the game between The Well All-Stars and the Detroit Red Wings Alumni team. Troxtel attended the game with his parents Erik and Stacey, and attends North Star Reach Camp in the summer. The camp, which caters to children with critical medical needs, was one of the charities the game and later a dinner and silent auction benefitted. Aiden’s parents are grateful for what the camp gives them and their son. Erik says Aiden is a fan of all of the Detroit sports teams. The nearly sold out crowd got the benefit of seeing some retired Red Wings, like Mickey Redmond, Sergei Samsonov, John Ogrodnick and Brent Fedyk who spend their winters taking to the ice again to support local charities. Fedyk says they like supporting the community, but it feels good to lace up his skates again, too.



Although the Red Wings beat the All Stars again this year, by a score of 8 to 3, it wasn’t about who won or lost. Players and organizers on both sides say the kids are the winners no matter what. Last year the event raised $30,000, and hopes to surpass that. Organizers say it has continued to grow each year and is a sign of the support the community has for area children. This year, along with the North Star Reach, the event benefitted Reaching Higher, The Arc of Livingston County and Shop With a Cop. (DS)

