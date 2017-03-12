Brighton Wins State Hockey Crown 5-2 Over Detroit Catholic Central

March 12, 2017

It was a night to celebrate for the Brighton High School hockey team, which won its fourth state championship Saturday night. Brighton senior Spencer Gehres scored two goals as the Bulldogs beat Detroit Catholic Central 5-2 to win the Divison 1 state hockey title at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth. Gehres assisted on a goal less than a minute into the game and stunned the Shamrocks with another goal 2 ½ minutes into the contest to make it 2-0. Catholic Central rallied to make it 3-2 early in the third, but Gehres put the game away when he scored on a pass from linemate Adam Conquest. It’s the Bulldogs’ fourth hockey crown in school history and third in the last six years. Coach Paul Moggach gave all the credit for the win to his players. Gehres will soon be able to compare his championship ring with that owned by his grandfather, former Detroit Tiger great Mickey Stanley. Stanley also put on a masterful performance when the Tigers won the World Series in 1968. (TR/TT)