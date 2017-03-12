Man Injured Retrieving Item from Truck on US-23

A man trying to retrieve an item that fell from his vehicle was seriously injured Saturday when he was struck from behind. According to Green Oak Township Fire Chief Kevin Gentry, the 63-year-old man was headed south on US-23 near Silver Lake Road south of Brighton when an item fell off the bed of his Ford F-150 pickup truck. He parked the truck and got out to retrieve the item on the travelled portion of the roadway when he was struck from behind by a southbound vehicle. According to Chief Gentry, another vehicle had sped by just before that and was able to swerve and miss the pedestrian. The driver who hit him stopped to lend aid, and the Green Oak Twp. Fire Dept. and Livingston County EMS arrived at the scene within a few minutes. The unconscious man, who suffered serious injuries, was taken by Livingston County Ambulance to the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor, where he was admitted. His condition is unknown at this time. (TT)

