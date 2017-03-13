Online Voting Through Friday For Salute To The Stars Dance Competition

March 13, 2017

Livingston County senior citizens will benefit from votes cast in a local celebrity dance competition set for this Saturday.



Online voting for fan favorites in the annual Livingston County Catholic Charities Celebrity Dance Competition will close late in the day, Friday March 17th. Each vote cast is $5, and supports the agency’s outreach services to local seniors. Four teams compete in the event set for Saturday at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township. A Fan Favorite award goes to the couple who raises the most funds for LCCC, while a panel of four judges decides the overall winners.



While ticket for Saturday’s event are no longer being sold, you can read a short bio of each of the dance teams and see a clip of them preparing for Saturday’s event through the link below, which is also where you can register your online vote. (JK)