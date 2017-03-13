Police Identify Man Killed Saturday On US-23 In Green Oak Township

March 13, 2017

The man who died from injuries Saturday when he was hit along US-23 has been identified by police.



According to Green Oak Township Police Chief Jason Pless, 63-year-old Bruce Harold Nyeholt of Marshall was struck by a southbound US-23 vehicle after his pickup truck had become disabled on the right shoulder of the freeway near Silver Lake Road. While he was waiting for a wrecker to arrive, he opened the rear cover of his F-150 pick-up and several papers began to blow out of the bed of his truck. Witnesses told police that as Nyeholt began to pursue the paperwork, he walked directly in front of two southbound vehicles and was struck. He died a short time after being transported to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.



Chief Pless says none of the other involved parties suffered injuries and their preliminary investigation indicates the incident was a tragic accident. He says no charges are being sought against the driver, who reportedly stopped to lend aid until the Green Oak Twp. Fire Dept. and Livingston County EMS arrived at the scene. (JK)