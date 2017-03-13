Partial Bridge Demolition At Barker Road & US-23 This Week

March 13, 2017

Barker Road bridge demolition will take place this week as part of the ongoing US-23 Flex Route project.



Construction is said to be progressing well at various locations from M-36 all the way up to M-14 as part of the Flex Route US-23 project, which has an aggressive timeline.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the bridge demolition work is tentatively scheduled to take place Thursday. There will be a full closure of Barker Road at night to accommodate bridge deck and beam removal. Detours will be posted. Eastbound Barker Road will be closed to traffic while one lane on westbound Barker Road will be maintained with a flagging operation. M-DOT Spokeswoman Kari Arend tells WHMI motorists can expect to see a partial detour at Barker Road and some overnight closures:



Eastbound Barker Rd at US-23 - Road Closed



- Wednesday, March 15th at 7am through Saturday, March 18th at 7am



- Tuesday, March 21st at 7am through Thursday, March 23rd at 7am



Detour is southbound US-23 to 6 Mile Rd to northbound US-23 to Barker Rd





Westbound Barker Rd at US-23 - one lane maintained with flag control



- March 15 -18 between 8pm and 5am each night.



- And March 21 - 23 between 7pm and 5am each night



Northbound US-23 at Barker Rd

- Single lane closure March 15 - 17 between 8pm and 7am each night



Southbound US-23 at Barker Rd

- Single lane closures March 21 - 23 between 7pm and 5am each night.





Meanwhile, the new 8 Mile Road bridge is being built as well and is pictured. The southbound off ramp is tentatively scheduled to close after bridge beams are set in late March. That closure will last through late June and is needed to accommodate ramp and roundabout reconstruction within the interchange.



A link to M-DOT's March newsletter about the Flex Route project and construction on US-23 is provided. Project details can be found online at www.flexroute23.com. Photo: MDOT. (JM)