Local Dental and Health Clinic Each Receive $10,000 Grant

March 14, 2017

Grants have been awarded to two locally-based clinics that serve the uninsured and the underinsured. VINA Community Dental Center in Brighton and the University of Michigan Student Run Clinic in Pinckney each received a $10,000 grant Monday.



The dental center is a free clinic for low income, uninsured patients and treats over 1,600 people annually. Many local dentists volunteer or support the clinic with donations. If patients need specialty dental care, VINA has a network of dental specialists who can help.



The U of M Student Run Clinic provides primary care services to around 500 uninsured and underinsured adults in Livingston County each year. In the five years since its opening, it has been led and operated by medical students.



The grants were presented Monday by State Senator Joe Hune and State Representatives Hank Vaupel and Lana Theis. VINA Community Dental Center has been funded since 2008 and has been awarded $202,890 to date. The University of Michigan Student Run Clinic has been funded for the past two years and has been awarded $17,800.