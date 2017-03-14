Self Defense Class Benefits Family Of Good Samaritan

March 14, 2017

A member of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is using his knowledge of self-defense skills to give back to the community in a couple of different ways.



Sergeant Terry Davis held a women’s self-defense class Sunday at Howell High School, which was open to female county employees and their female family members. Sgt. Terry Davis is a 20-year member of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. The certified black belt has been practicing Jiu Jitsu for 20 years and teaches women’s self-defense all over the state.



Approximately 60 women attended the class and were taught basic self-defense techniques, along with situational awareness. Each participant was charged $20 and the proceeds from the class will be donated to Chris Alvarado and his family. Alvarado is a Howell resident who lost both of his legs back in November when he was struck by an SUV while assisting a stranded motorist.



Davis says roughly $1,250 was raised through the class, but he has been contacted by people who wish to donate even if they could not attend, and guesses the final number will be between $1,300-1,400. Davis tells WHMI he enjoys teaching the class which not only helps women protect themselves, but also will benefit a local family in need.



Davis is looking to hold another class in mid to late April that would be open to the public. Ultimately, he says the goal is to hold three to four classes a year, each to benefit a different local charity or cause. (DK)

