County In Complete Compliance For Annual Water Supply Review

March 14, 2017

Local health officials say Livingston County has done well monitoring its non-community water supply over the last year. Matt Bolang, Director of Environmental Health for the Livingston County Health Department, provided a report to the county’s General Government and Health and Human Services Committee Monday night.



The county’s non-community public water supply program regulates small water supplies that serve the general public, but does not include residences. Bolang says that would be establishments like businesses, restaurants and office buildings. Each establishment is supplied by an individual well which is tested throughout the year and must meet certain criteria for safety purposes and to avoid deficiencies.



Operation of the program is reviewed by the state annually and Bolang says Livingston County “did great” this year. The county has met all of their indicators and performed much better than the state average to boot.



Bolang says monitoring frequencies for bacteria in the water have changed across Michigan and in that category, the state average is 18% while the county’s is 0%. Bolang says that means not a single establishment was out of compliance in monitoring their water. He says the favorable results are a combination of commitment to public health safety, a good relationship with business owners and dedicated workers within the program. (DK)