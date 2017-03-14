Brighton School Board Discusses Contract Negotiations

March 14, 2017

The Brighton Board of Education held its first closed door session regarding the contracts of three employee groups at the conclusion of Monday night’s regular meeting.



The unions are BASAA – the Brighton Area Schools Administrators Association, the Brighton Education Association, and the Brighton Education Support Personnel Association. The BEA represents about 300 certified teachers in the district, BESPA includes maintenance, food service and secretarial staff, along with para-professionals and ancillary employees BASAA represents about 15 school district administrators, including principals, assistant principals, and department heads.



Custodial workers are no longer represented by BESPA since they were privatized a few years ago. (TT)