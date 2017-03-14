Brighton 5th & 6th Grade Students to Tour GM Proving Grounds

March 14, 2017

A group of Maltby Intermediate School students - all of them females - have been invited to tour the GM Proving Grounds this week. It all stems from an offer General Motors made to the school district about getting female students interested in engineering - a discipline that has long been regarded as a male-dominated field. Brighton Superintendent of Schools Greg Gray tells WHMI that about 40 Maltby 5th and 6th grade girls will be going. The girls will be bused to Milford Wednesday morning and spend all day at the famed proving grounds. Gray says this is just one of many collaborative programs the district has established in the last few years with business and industry to give students a practical, hands-on opportunity to see examples of the workforce in an everyday setting. Hopefully, he says, this will increase the number of students interested in exploring careers in the auto industry and technology-related fields. (TT)

