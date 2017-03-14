Go Fund Me Account Set Up For Homeless Family Of Six After Fire

The community is coming together to assist a Fowlerville area family that lost everything in a house fire during last week’s massive wind storm.



A power line came down last Wednesday and caught the Semear family’s rental home on North Gregory Road on fire. The family of six, including a 6-month-old grandson, and most pets all made it out safely but are now homeless. They did not have any insurance and lost everything, including a family vehicle.



A Go Fund Me account has been set up to assist the family. The link is provided. (JM)