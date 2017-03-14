Sentencing Postponed For Local Man In Credit Union Embezzlement Case

Sentencing has been delayed for a Livingston County man who embezzled millions of dollars from a credit union.



Michael LaJoice of Tyrone Township was expected to appear in federal court this afternoon but the hearing was postponed until March 23rd. LaJoice was chief financial officer at Clarkston Brandon Community Credit Union. He stole from the credit union over a dozen years, buying a luxurious home, fancy cars and commercial properties and traveling by private jet. A Cadillac Escalade cost $95,000.



Assistant U.S. Attorney John Neal says it "reflects a level of greed that is difficult to fathom." The credit union had to be taken over by Michigan State University Credit Union. Prosecutors are recommending an 11-year prison sentence. LaJoice is asking for a five-year prison sentence. Defense lawyer Michael Manley says LaJoice has been "humbled and destroyed." (JM)