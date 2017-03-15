Livingston County Central Dispatch Receives High Distinction

March 15, 2017

Livingston County 911 Central Dispatch has been recognized as being one of the best services of its type by an international association.



Central Dispatch last week was approved as an Emergency Medical Dispatch Center of Excellence by the Board of Accreditation of the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch, or IAED. The IAED is a standard-setting organization that supports first-responder related research, legislation for call center regulation, and aims to strengthen the emergency dispatch community through education, certification, and accreditation. The Livingston County center, in achieving this, has become the first and only Central Dispatch Center and Public Safety Access Point in Michigan, to become accredited, and 230th worldwide. Becoming an Accredited Center of Excellence is the highest distinction in 9-1-1 emergency communication services. The accreditation comes from demonstrating compliance to the Medical Priority Dispatch System and its associated “20 Points of Excellence.”



The 20 points encompass international practice standards for Emergency Medical Dispatch and shows high levels of effectiveness in areas like the performance from their emergency call-takers, individual certifications, and quality improvement programs. (MK)