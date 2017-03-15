Bottle And Can Drive To Support High School Democrats

March 15, 2017

An opportunity to support local students with a mind for politics by donating bottles and cans is coming up this weekend.



The Livingston County High School Democrats are hoping people think of them when cleaning up after their St. Patrick’s Day or NCAA Tournament parties later this week. The students will be accepting returnable bottles and cans at the Livingston County Democratic Party headquarters this Saturday, March 18th, from noon until 2pm. The headquarters are located at 8028 Grand River Avenue, Woodland Plaza Suite 7, near the intersection at Hacker Road in Brighton.



The Livingston County High School Democrats group is open to all Livingston County high school students no matter which high school they attend. For questions, contact the group’s treasurer John Tucker at livcohsdems@gmail.com (MK)