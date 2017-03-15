"Champion For Children" Nomination Deadline Friday, Entries Sought

March 15, 2017

As the deadline draws near, organizers are again putting out the call for nominations from the community for people who have made a difference in the life of local kids.



The Great Start Collaborative and LACASA Center’s Child Abuse Prevention or CAP Council are looking to name the next “Champion for Children” in Livingston County. The nomination deadline is this Friday but organizers say they could use more nominations.



Nominees may be a person whose love of children is evident in the work they do or in the way they spend their extra time according to CAP Council Coordinator Holly Naylor. Naylor says the award seeks to recognize those individuals and thank them for helping local children grow up safe, healthy and ready for success. Past recipients have been educators, coaches, public employees, foster parents, child care providers, and community volunteers.



The person chosen as the 2017 Champion for Children will be recognized during an April luncheon following the CAP Council’s annual Plant a Pinwheel Day program, which kicks off National Child Abuse Prevention Month.



Nominations will be accepted through Friday. You’ll find details in the attachment. (JM)