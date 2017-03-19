"Furstock Music Fest" To Raise Funds For Humane Society

March 19, 2017

The Humane Society of Livingston County is taking a step back in time to 1969 with a fundraiser for the shelter’s homeless pets.



Anyone who didn’t get the chance to attend Woodstock back in the 60s’ will have an opportunity in May to experience an event of a similar nature. “Furstock Music Fest 2017” will be held May 29th from noon to 9pm at Rollerama in Brighton. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Humane Society of Livingston County.



Furstock will feature several groovy guest bands and guests are encouraged to show their spirit with tie-dye attire. The event will include a 50/50 raffle, silent and live auctions, a dance contest, autograph signings and a dunk tank. Tickets are $20 and are now on sale. More information about tickets, sponsorship and vendor information can be found at the link below or by calling 517-552-8050 ext. 10.