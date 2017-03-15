Local Man Who Drove Drunk To Police Station Receives Jail Time

March 15, 2017

A Hamburg Township man who allegedly drove drunk to the police station has been sentenced.



Last month, Daniel Heise appeared in 53rd District Court and pleaded guilty to a charge of operating while intoxicated. He was sentenced Tuesday to 10 days in the Livingston County Jail with a credit of one day served, one year probation and 40 hours of community service. Substance abuse counseling has also been recommended for Heise.



The incident occurred on January 26th when Heise followed two newspaper carriers to the Hamburg Township police station off Merrill Road. Heise allegedly told police he came home to find a suspicious vehicle in his private subdivision and followed it. The newspaper carriers called 911 and officers met them in the back parking lot. Police said Heise appeared highly intoxicated and that he failed field sobriety tests and was subsequently placed under arrest. (DK)