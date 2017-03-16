New Hudson Man Enters Plea To New Car Break-In Charges

March 16, 2017

A New Hudson man authorities say is connected to an organized crime ring of car break-ins has entered a plea to a set of new charges.



25-year-old John Garcia-Stowe is one of the suspects convicted in what police say was a rash of car break-ins last August. Garcia-Stowe and 20-year-old Deionte Glass, also of New Hudson, were arrested after police became suspicious of several cars with their dome lights on in a Brighton neighborhood. Personal items were strewn throughout the vehicles. Hamburg Police reportedly searched the residence of one of the suspects, where they recovered hundreds of items believed to have been stolen by those apprehended. Garcia-Stowe and Glass were sentenced in November and December to jail time and probation before Garcia-Stowe was charged in two separate cases.



Court records indicate the incidents connected to the new charges occurred between August 6th and 10th. Garcia-Stowe appeared in Livingston County Circuit Court earlier this month and pleaded in the two cases that followed the original. In those, he pleaded to breaking and entering a motor vehicle to steal property over $1,000, two counts of third degree home invasion, larceny from a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, breaking and entering a motor vehicle to steal property between $200-$1,000 and breaking and entering a motor vehicle to steal property less than $200. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to no added charges but will require him to make restitution. He is set to be sentenced April 13th. (DK/JK)