Two-Way Traffic Option Eliminated From State Street Proposal

March 15, 2017

The Howell City Council met Monday night and set a public hearing for a grant application that could aid in reconstructing State Street.



City staff is working on applying for an Infrastructure Capacity Enhancement, or ICE, grant. Council met Monday night and received an update on the grant process before setting a public hearing date on March 27th. The grant would reconstruct State Street between Clinton and Grand River, the Peanut Row Alley between State Street and Michigan, as well as the north/south private alley between Peanut Road and Clinton Street. The grant would allow for all of the overhead utilities to be buried in that entire area.



Different design options are still being explored to enhance what is one of the City’s center points for activity according to City Manager Shea Charles. He tells WHMI they are looking at festival street design that eliminate curbs and would allow individuals with disabilities to easily traverse the area. There was talk of exploring different parking options but they ultimately decided it was most beneficial to keep it a one-way street with front-end angle parking. It was noted during the meeting that the benefits of two-way traffic did not appear to outweigh the impacts on the county property nearby, as it would be intrusive and could potentially impact the veterans monument. Charles reported that discussions with the county have been favorable so far and feedback positive, although county approval is not needed.



The City has three different design concepts that are being explored and there is more work to be done before one is finalized. The application deadline for the grant is April 7th. If successful in obtaining the grant, Charles says construction could begin next spring. Picture courtesy of Google Street View. (JM)