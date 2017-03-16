St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital Recognized In Top 100 Study

March 16, 2017

Two local hospitals have been named in the top 100 of their kind by a national study.



St. Joseph Mercy Livingston and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor received the accolade following the study by Truven Health Analytics, which is part of the IBM Watson Health business. The Truven Health 100 Top Hospitals is a comprehensive study that evaluates clinical and operational performance in 11 key areas. Additionally, both hospitals were also each named as one of 10 national Everest Award winners. The Everest Award honors hospitals that have achieved both the highest current performance and fastest long-term improvement over a 5-year period. David Brooks, president of both hospitals, said that the Top 100 recognition reflects the dedication of their physicians, nurses and colleagues.



This is the third time that the Livingston hospital has been named in the top 100, previously being listed in 2009 and 2011. St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor has been recognized 9 times now, including 6 years consecutively. (MK)