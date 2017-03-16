Howell Staff Commended For Efforts After Massive Wind Storms, Power Outages

March 16, 2017

The Howell City Council reflected on last Wednesday’s massive windstorms that left much of the city in the dark for days.



City Manager Shea Charles commended the entire city team during Monday’s meeting, saying staff did an amazing job. Charles commented that the last two weeks have been an adventure for city staff, between an extensive emergency sewer repair on West Clinton Street and last Wednesday’s wind storm damage that knocked out power to roughly 70-80% of the city. That included the City Hall building downtown that also houses the police department, the county complex and courthouse. Charles couldn’t say enough about all the work the entire city team did to get through all of the challenges, last week inparticlar, which included picking up trees and keeping lift stations powered up until Sunday. He said fortunately, there were no leaves on any trees and he didn’t even want to think about the amount of the potential damage had there been.



Howell Mayor Nick Proctor’s power was out until Saturday evening and he joked he had a lot of time to think during that time, which can be “dangerous”. He told council he will be bringing a request forward during upcoming budget work sessions, asking council to reconsider the thought of purchasing a city hall generator to power the building. Proctor said granted it was a century storm with power out for 3-4 days but it got him thinking on the more macro issues in regard to emergency preparedness and that there were probably a lot of senior citizens who had to rely on family. He suggested potentially converting council chambers in the basement into a warming or cooling center to house families or elderly people.



Meanwhile, Councilwoman Jan Lobur commented on how great it was to see all of the different neighborhoods coming together to help each other while Councilman Bob Ellis raised some questions about emergency preparedness plans during the meeting. The city currently falls under Livingston County’s disaster plan but after the next census, it’s expected the population will exceed 10,000 thus the city would need to get its own plan in place. (JM)