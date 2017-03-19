Health Department In Accreditation Process For State And National Program

March 19, 2017

The Livingston County Health Department is working to maintain their public health accreditation through the state, while also looking to achieve it at a national level.



A resolution was approved by the county’s General Government and Health and Human Services Committee Monday night for the Health Department’s 2017 Plan of Organization. The plan is a requirement from the Michigan Local Public Health Accreditation Program, which the department must go through every three years in the accreditation cycle.



The Plan of Organization outlines how the department is organized, where their legal power comes from, programs and services that are available to residents, and their goals and objectives for the next three years. The plan was approved unanimously by the committee, who sent it forward to the board of commissioners for approval.



Health Promotions Coordinator Chelsea Moxlow says the department has been accredited by the state for over 18 years and they are also working towards national accreditation. Moxlow tells WHMI documentation for the national level is due in August. After it is reviewed, the department will be assigned to a Health Accreditation Board Site Visit Team. The team will tour the Health Department and interview its staff over the course of several days.



The Health Department began the process to achieve national accreditation in 2015. (DK)

