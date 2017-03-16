Hearing Delayed For Howell Teen Charged With School Threat

March 16, 2017

A hearing has been delayed for a Howell High School student charged with threatening to shoot up the school.



17-year-old Sarah Hiler was charged earlier this month with Making a Threat of Terrorism and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. An exam conference was scheduled Wednesday in 53rd District Court, but was adjourned until March 22nd to allow the defense time for additional discovery materials. Howell Police were contacted March 2nd by Howell High School administrators concerning an anonymous threat on Twitter that referenced “shooting up the school.”



Police Chief George Basar says investigators were able to confirm Hiler as the individual who posted the Tweet, which was made on an account using a fake name. Basar says even though they determined the threat itself was not credible, Hiler was subsequently arrested and jailed.



Hiler’s family has said she was being bullied through text messages and social media and felt that she couldn’t talk to school counselors about the harassment, which included a rumor that she was pregnant. If convicted, Hiler faces up to 20 years in prison. (JK)