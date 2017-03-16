Waterford Man Sentenced For Traffic Stop That Turned Up Gun

March 16, 2017

Sentence has been handed down to an Oakland County man arrested after a Highland Township traffic stop that turned up a gun and suspicious items.



21-year-old Noah Johnson of Waterford Township was sentenced to serve an additional 150 days in the Oakland County Jail for his guilty plea last month to charges of carrying a concealed weapon, driving with a suspended license as well as a violation for an improper license plate. Johnson was arrested October 25th by Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies after they pulled over his car at Hickory Ridge Road and M-59. Police say the vehicle, which was slow to stop for deputies, had an improper plate that had no record in the system. They say Johnson told them his license was suspended and he was on probation but kept reaching under the front seat while he was talking to the deputy, who demanded he keep his hands on the wheel.



After being taken into custody, a search of the vehicle revealed an unregistered, but unloaded handgun under the driver’s seat. Also discovered were two pairs of black gloves, a pair of goggles, a knit hat with two small eye holes cut out and six zip-ties in an open plastic bag. Johnson had already served a 30 day sentence from last November for a previous conviction for eluding police and reckless driving. (JK)