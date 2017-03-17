January Jobless Rate Up Seasonally In Livingston County

March 17, 2017

Most counties across the state recorded seasonal jobless rate jumps in January, including locally.



January jobless rates were up seasonally in all Michigan regional labor markets. Livingston County’s unemployment rate for January stood at 5% - up from 3.6% in December. Livingston currently ranks 15th amongst Michigan’s 83 counties. Local markets recorded very typical seasonal trends in January as job levels declined and unemployment rates advanced, according to the Bureau of Labor Market Information & Strategic Initiatives.



Over the year, payroll jobs rose in the majority of regions and workforce levels continued to increase in all major areas. (JM)